Solomon Islands dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 318.467 today, reflecting a 0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.541% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 319.279 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 314.508 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.754% increase in value.