Solomon Islands dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.279 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.285 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.279 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 2.156% increase in value.