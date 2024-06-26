Solomon Islands dollar to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Tajikistani somonis is currently 1.298 today, reflecting a 0.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.278% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 1.315 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.291 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.976% decrease in value.