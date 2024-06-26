Solomon Islands dollar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Serbian dinars is currently 13.273 today, reflecting a 0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.593% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 13.286 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 13.111 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.796% increase in value.