Solomon Islands dollar to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Norwegian kroner is currently 1.294 today, reflecting a 0.635% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.086% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.296 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.267 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.819% increase in value.