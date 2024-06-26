Solomon Islands dollar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Mexican pesos is currently 2.203 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.258% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.236 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2.170 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.824% increase in value.