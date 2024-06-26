Solomon Islands dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 1.843 today, reflecting a 8.654% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.025% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 1.873 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1.697 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 8.770% increase in value.