Solomon Islands dollar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 541.899 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.242% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 545.250 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 539.180 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.788% increase in value.