Solomon Islands dollar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Moldovan leus is currently 2.158 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.177% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.173 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2.140 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.748% increase in value.