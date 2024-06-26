Solomon Islands dollar to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 36.965 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.065% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 37.053 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 36.664 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.745% increase in value.