Solomon Islands dollar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 56.217 today, reflecting a -0.586% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.889% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 56.672 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 55.263 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.908% increase in value.