Solomon Islands dollar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Kenyan shillings is currently 15.601 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.345% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 15.639 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 15.416 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.873% increase in value.