Solomon Islands dollar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Hungarian forints is currently 44.964 today, reflecting a 0.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.775% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 45.013 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 44.244 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.764% increase in value.