Solomon Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 1.759 today, reflecting a 0.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.355% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 1.759 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.723 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.748% increase in value.