Solomon Islands dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 6.977 today, reflecting a 0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.065% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 6.996 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 6.912 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.816% increase in value.