Solomon Islands dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Danish kroner is currently 0.846 today, reflecting a 0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.585% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.846 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.836 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.799% increase in value.