Solomon Islands dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 115.029 today, reflecting a 0.677% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.426% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 115.029 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 112.042 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.746% increase in value.