Solomon Islands dollar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Swiss francs is currently 0.109 today, reflecting a 0.272% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.434% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.109 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.106 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.795% increase in value.