Solomon Islands dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 14.235 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 14.265 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 14.093 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.702% decrease in value.