Solomon Islands dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 110.294 today, reflecting a 0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.470% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 110.431 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 108.916 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.749% increase in value.