Solomon Islands dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 104.597 today, reflecting a -0.178% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.011% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 105.634 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 103.574 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.881% decrease in value.