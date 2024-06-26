Solomon Islands dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Albanian leks is currently 11.359 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.479% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 11.372 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 11.228 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.764% increase in value.