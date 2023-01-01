2000 Philippine pesos to Turkish liras

Convert PHP to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 php
1,066.00 try

1.00000 PHP = 0.53300 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.324950.906051.468210.7854531288.1141.037.10005
1 CAD0.75474510.6838321.108130.592817972.188106.4425.35873
1 EUR1.10371.4623511.620470.8669651421.68155.677.83633
1 AUD0.68110.9024230.61710610.534972877.32596.05554.83584

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 PHP0.53300 TRY
5 PHP2.66500 TRY
10 PHP5.33001 TRY
20 PHP10.66002 TRY
50 PHP26.65005 TRY
100 PHP53.30010 TRY
250 PHP133.25025 TRY
500 PHP266.50050 TRY
1000 PHP533.00100 TRY
2000 PHP1066.00200 TRY
5000 PHP2665.00500 TRY
10000 PHP5330.01000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Philippine Peso
1 TRY1.87617 PHP
5 TRY9.38085 PHP
10 TRY18.76170 PHP
20 TRY37.52340 PHP
50 TRY93.80850 PHP
100 TRY187.61700 PHP
250 TRY469.04250 PHP
500 TRY938.08500 PHP
1000 TRY1876.17000 PHP
2000 TRY3752.34000 PHP
5000 TRY9380.85000 PHP
10000 TRY18761.70000 PHP