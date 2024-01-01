Philippine pesos to Nepalese rupees today

Convert PHP to NPR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₨2.325 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 PHP to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.39452.4108
Low2.32482.2863
Average2.36052.3631
Change-2.67%1.41%
View full history

1 PHP to NPR stats

The performance of PHP to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3945 and a 30 day low of 2.3248. This means the 30 day average was 2.3605. The change for PHP to NPR was -2.67.

The performance of PHP to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4108 and a 90 day low of 2.2863. This means the 90 day average was 2.3631. The change for PHP to NPR was 1.41.

Track market ratesView PHP to NPR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.31151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.017109.8915.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.03163.9557.681
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.862101.0654.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 PHP2.32475 NPR
5 PHP11.62375 NPR
10 PHP23.24750 NPR
20 PHP46.49500 NPR
50 PHP116.23750 NPR
100 PHP232.47500 NPR
250 PHP581.18750 NPR
500 PHP1,162.37500 NPR
1000 PHP2,324.75000 NPR
2000 PHP4,649.50000 NPR
5000 PHP11,623.75000 NPR
10000 PHP23,247.50000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 NPR0.43015 PHP
5 NPR2.15077 PHP
10 NPR4.30154 PHP
20 NPR8.60308 PHP
50 NPR21.50770 PHP
100 NPR43.01540 PHP
250 NPR107.53850 PHP
500 NPR215.07700 PHP
1000 NPR430.15400 PHP
2000 NPR860.30800 PHP
5000 NPR2,150.77000 PHP
10000 NPR4,301.54000 PHP