Philippine pesos to Namibian dollars today

Convert PHP to NAD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $0.3059 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
PHP to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NAD
1 PHP to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31020.3203
Low0.30340.3034
Average0.30680.3130
Change-0.70%-2.27%
1 PHP to NAD stats

The performance of PHP to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3102 and a 30 day low of 0.3034. This means the 30 day average was 0.3068. The change for PHP to NAD was -0.70.

The performance of PHP to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3203 and a 90 day low of 0.3034. This means the 90 day average was 0.3130. The change for PHP to NAD was -2.27.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.22151.9257.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558997.952109.9275.148
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6220.8321,488.8163.997.68
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.802101.0984.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 PHP0.30591 NAD
5 PHP1.52953 NAD
10 PHP3.05907 NAD
20 PHP6.11814 NAD
50 PHP15.29535 NAD
100 PHP30.59070 NAD
250 PHP76.47675 NAD
500 PHP152.95350 NAD
1000 PHP305.90700 NAD
2000 PHP611.81400 NAD
5000 PHP1,529.53500 NAD
10000 PHP3,059.07000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 NAD3.26896 PHP
5 NAD16.34480 PHP
10 NAD32.68960 PHP
20 NAD65.37920 PHP
50 NAD163.44800 PHP
100 NAD326.89600 PHP
250 NAD817.24000 PHP
500 NAD1,634.48000 PHP
1000 NAD3,268.96000 PHP
2000 NAD6,537.92000 PHP
5000 NAD16,344.80000 PHP
10000 NAD32,689.60000 PHP