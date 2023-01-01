50 Philippine pesos to Namibian dollars

Convert PHP to NAD at the real exchange rate

50 php
16.51 nad

1.00000 PHP = 0.33021 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.32530.906151.4680.7850531288.1141.047.10005
1 CAD0.75454610.6837441.107670.592358971.931106.4215.35732
1 EUR1.103551.4625311.620010.866361421.48155.6557.83526
1 AUD0.68120.9027940.61728110.534778877.45496.07644.83655

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 PHP0.33021 NAD
5 PHP1.65107 NAD
10 PHP3.30213 NAD
20 PHP6.60426 NAD
50 PHP16.51065 NAD
100 PHP33.02130 NAD
250 PHP82.55325 NAD
500 PHP165.10650 NAD
1000 PHP330.21300 NAD
2000 PHP660.42600 NAD
5000 PHP1651.06500 NAD
10000 PHP3302.13000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 NAD3.02834 PHP
5 NAD15.14170 PHP
10 NAD30.28340 PHP
20 NAD60.56680 PHP
50 NAD151.41700 PHP
100 NAD302.83400 PHP
250 NAD757.08500 PHP
500 NAD1514.17000 PHP
1000 NAD3028.34000 PHP
2000 NAD6056.68000 PHP
5000 NAD15141.70000 PHP
10000 NAD30283.40000 PHP