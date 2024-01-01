1 thousand Panamanian balboas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert PAB to TZS at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = tzs2,727 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PAB to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 PAB to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,728.44002,728.4400
Low2,714.52002,677.1900
Average2,722.31972,710.3954
Change0.16%1.87%
View full history

1 PAB to TZS stats

The performance of PAB to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,728.4400 and a 30 day low of 2,714.5200. This means the 30 day average was 2,722.3197. The change for PAB to TZS was 0.16.

The performance of PAB to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,728.4400 and a 90 day low of 2,677.1900. This means the 90 day average was 2,710.3954. The change for PAB to TZS was 1.87.

Track market ratesView PAB to TZS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.7031.4911.6230.93421.361
1 GBP1.19911.293108.7361.7881.9451.1225.608
1 USD0.9270.773184.0731.3821.5040.86619.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PAB2,727.13000 TZS
5 PAB13,635.65000 TZS
10 PAB27,271.30000 TZS
20 PAB54,542.60000 TZS
50 PAB136,356.50000 TZS
100 PAB272,713.00000 TZS
250 PAB681,782.50000 TZS
500 PAB1,363,565.00000 TZS
1000 PAB2,727,130.00000 TZS
2000 PAB5,454,260.00000 TZS
5000 PAB13,635,650.00000 TZS
10000 PAB27,271,300.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Panamanian Balboa
1 TZS0.00037 PAB
5 TZS0.00183 PAB
10 TZS0.00367 PAB
20 TZS0.00733 PAB
50 TZS0.01833 PAB
100 TZS0.03667 PAB
250 TZS0.09167 PAB
500 TZS0.18334 PAB
1000 TZS0.36669 PAB
2000 TZS0.73337 PAB
5000 TZS1.83343 PAB
10000 TZS3.66686 PAB