10 Kuwaiti dinars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KWD to TZS at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = tzs8,894 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 KWD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8,939.55008,940.0500
Low8,875.43008,728.3300
Average8,893.79638,863.4739
Change-0.35%1.90%
View full history

1 KWD to TZS stats

The performance of KWD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,939.5500 and a 30 day low of 8,875.4300. This means the 30 day average was 8,893.7963. The change for KWD to TZS was -0.35.

The performance of KWD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,940.0500 and a 90 day low of 8,728.3300. This means the 90 day average was 8,863.4739. The change for KWD to TZS was 1.90.

Track market ratesView KWD to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0680.92717.7921.5081.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.655119.1861.6261.7961,844.383.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1310.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KWD8,894.17000 TZS
5 KWD44,470.85000 TZS
10 KWD88,941.70000 TZS
20 KWD177,883.40000 TZS
50 KWD444,708.50000 TZS
100 KWD889,417.00000 TZS
250 KWD2,223,542.50000 TZS
500 KWD4,447,085.00000 TZS
1000 KWD8,894,170.00000 TZS
2000 KWD17,788,340.00000 TZS
5000 KWD44,470,850.00000 TZS
10000 KWD88,941,700.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TZS0.00011 KWD
5 TZS0.00056 KWD
10 TZS0.00112 KWD
20 TZS0.00225 KWD
50 TZS0.00562 KWD
100 TZS0.01124 KWD
250 TZS0.02811 KWD
500 TZS0.05622 KWD
1000 TZS0.11243 KWD
2000 TZS0.22487 KWD
5000 TZS0.56217 KWD
10000 TZS1.12433 KWD