10 thousand Kenyan shillings to New Zealand dollars

Convert KES to NZD at the real exchange rate

10000 kes
103.17 nzd

1.00000 KES = 0.01032 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8626351.09891.25191.464461.62450.94517518.7492
1 GBP1.1592411.2727105.7711.697461.882971.0956821.7324
1 USD0.910750.785731183.10741.333751.479510.860917.0758
1 INR0.01095870.009454410.012032610.01604850.01780240.01035890.205467

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / New Zealand Dollar
1 KES0.01032 NZD
5 KES0.05159 NZD
10 KES0.10317 NZD
20 KES0.20634 NZD
50 KES0.51585 NZD
100 KES1.03171 NZD
250 KES2.57927 NZD
500 KES5.15855 NZD
1000 KES10.31710 NZD
2000 KES20.63420 NZD
5000 KES51.58550 NZD
10000 KES103.17100 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 NZD96.92670 KES
5 NZD484.63350 KES
10 NZD969.26700 KES
20 NZD1938.53400 KES
50 NZD4846.33500 KES
100 NZD9692.67000 KES
250 NZD24231.67500 KES
500 NZD48463.35000 KES
1000 NZD96926.70000 KES
2000 NZD193853.40000 KES
5000 NZD484633.50000 KES
10000 NZD969267.00000 KES