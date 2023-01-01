1 Kenyan shilling to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KES to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 kes
3.40 crc

1.00000 KES = 3.40473 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862731.0979591.26871.464121.623350.94534518.7433
1 GBP1.1591111.2726105.7871.697011.881571.0957621.7248
1 USD0.91080.785793183.12651.33351.478520.8610517.0712
1 INR0.01095670.009452980.012029910.01604180.01778640.01035830.205364

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 KES3.40473 CRC
5 KES17.02365 CRC
10 KES34.04730 CRC
20 KES68.09460 CRC
50 KES170.23650 CRC
100 KES340.47300 CRC
250 KES851.18250 CRC
500 KES1702.36500 CRC
1000 KES3404.73000 CRC
2000 KES6809.46000 CRC
5000 KES17023.65000 CRC
10000 KES34047.30000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 CRC0.29371 KES
5 CRC1.46854 KES
10 CRC2.93709 KES
20 CRC5.87418 KES
50 CRC14.68545 KES
100 CRC29.37090 KES
250 CRC73.42725 KES
500 CRC146.85450 KES
1000 CRC293.70900 KES
2000 CRC587.41800 KES
5000 CRC1468.54500 KES
10000 CRC2937.09000 KES