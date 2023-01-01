1 Jersey pound to Surinamese dollars

1.00000 JEP = 47.36890 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
1 EUR10.8610351.09491.00271.464371.625190.94776518.7207
1 GBP1.1613911.27055105.6891.700691.887471.1007321.7419
1 USD0.91410.787061183.18351.338551.485550.8663517.1122
1 INR0.01098870.009461740.012021610.01609150.01785870.01041490.205716

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 JEP47.36890 SRD
5 JEP236.84450 SRD
10 JEP473.68900 SRD
20 JEP947.37800 SRD
50 JEP2368.44500 SRD
100 JEP4736.89000 SRD
250 JEP11842.22500 SRD
500 JEP23684.45000 SRD
1000 JEP47368.90000 SRD
2000 JEP94737.80000 SRD
5000 JEP236844.50000 SRD
10000 JEP473689.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jersey pound
1 SRD0.02111 JEP
5 SRD0.10555 JEP
10 SRD0.21111 JEP
20 SRD0.42222 JEP
50 SRD1.05554 JEP
100 SRD2.11109 JEP
250 SRD5.27772 JEP
500 SRD10.55545 JEP
1000 SRD21.11090 JEP
2000 SRD42.22180 JEP
5000 SRD105.55450 JEP
10000 SRD211.10900 JEP