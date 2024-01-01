10 Danish kroner to Serbian dinars

Convert DKK to RSD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = РСД15.70 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:57
DKK to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RSD
1 DKK to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.710715.7107
Low15.665215.6652
Average15.692115.6877
Change-0.02%0.10%
1 DKK to RSD stats

The performance of DKK to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7107 and a 30 day low of 15.6652. This means the 30 day average was 15.6921. The change for DKK to RSD was -0.02.

The performance of DKK to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7107 and a 90 day low of 15.6652. This means the 90 day average was 15.6877. The change for DKK to RSD was 0.10.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Serbian Dinar
1 DKK15.69640 RSD
5 DKK78.48200 RSD
10 DKK156.96400 RSD
20 DKK313.92800 RSD
50 DKK784.82000 RSD
100 DKK1,569.64000 RSD
250 DKK3,924.10000 RSD
500 DKK7,848.20000 RSD
1000 DKK15,696.40000 RSD
2000 DKK31,392.80000 RSD
5000 DKK78,482.00000 RSD
10000 DKK156,964.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 RSD0.06371 DKK
5 RSD0.31854 DKK
10 RSD0.63709 DKK
20 RSD1.27418 DKK
50 RSD3.18545 DKK
100 RSD6.37089 DKK
250 RSD15.92723 DKK
500 RSD31.85445 DKK
1000 RSD63.70890 DKK
2000 RSD127.41780 DKK
5000 RSD318.54450 DKK
10000 RSD637.08900 DKK