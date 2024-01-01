250 Danish kroner to Macedonian denars

Convert DKK to MKD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ден8.243 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:20
DKK to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MKD
1 DKK to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.27288.3278
Low8.21198.2119
Average8.24978.2566
Change0.02%-0.15%
1 DKK to MKD stats

The performance of DKK to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2728 and a 30 day low of 8.2119. This means the 30 day average was 8.2497. The change for DKK to MKD was 0.02.

The performance of DKK to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3278 and a 90 day low of 8.2119. This means the 90 day average was 8.2566. The change for DKK to MKD was -0.15.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61611.79690.826
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49610.9284.086
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3590.1421.0367.974
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6951360.9881.94314.183109.207

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macedonian Denar
1 DKK8.24317 MKD
5 DKK41.21585 MKD
10 DKK82.43170 MKD
20 DKK164.86340 MKD
50 DKK412.15850 MKD
100 DKK824.31700 MKD
250 DKK2,060.79250 MKD
500 DKK4,121.58500 MKD
1000 DKK8,243.17000 MKD
2000 DKK16,486.34000 MKD
5000 DKK41,215.85000 MKD
10000 DKK82,431.70000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Danish Krone
1 MKD0.12131 DKK
5 MKD0.60657 DKK
10 MKD1.21313 DKK
20 MKD2.42626 DKK
50 MKD6.06565 DKK
100 MKD12.13130 DKK
250 MKD30.32825 DKK
500 MKD60.65650 DKK
1000 MKD121.31300 DKK
2000 MKD242.62600 DKK
5000 MKD606.56500 DKK
10000 MKD1,213.13000 DKK