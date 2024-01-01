1 thousand Danish kroner to Comorian francs
Convert DKK to KMF at the real exchange rate
DKK to KMF conversion chart
1 DKK = 65.96530 KMF
0
|1 DKK to KMF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|65.9959
|65.9959
|Low
|65.9396
|65.9168
|Average
|65.9648
|65.9452
|Change
|0.01%
|0.07%
1 DKK to KMF stats
The performance of DKK to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 65.9959 and a 30 day low of 65.9396. This means the 30 day average was 65.9648. The change for DKK to KMF was 0.01.
The performance of DKK to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.9959 and a 90 day low of 65.9168. This means the 90 day average was 65.9452. The change for DKK to KMF was 0.07.
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / Comorian Franc
|1 DKK
|65.96530 KMF
|5 DKK
|329.82650 KMF
|10 DKK
|659.65300 KMF
|20 DKK
|1,319.30600 KMF
|50 DKK
|3,298.26500 KMF
|100 DKK
|6,596.53000 KMF
|250 DKK
|16,491.32500 KMF
|500 DKK
|32,982.65000 KMF
|1000 DKK
|65,965.30000 KMF
|2000 DKK
|131,930.60000 KMF
|5000 DKK
|329,826.50000 KMF
|10000 DKK
|659,653.00000 KMF