500 Danish kroner to Comorian francs

Convert DKK to KMF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = CF65.97 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:02
DKK to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KMF
1 DKK to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High65.995965.9959
Low65.939665.9168
Average65.964965.9452
Change0.01%0.08%
1 DKK to KMF stats

The performance of DKK to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 65.9959 and a 30 day low of 65.9396. This means the 30 day average was 65.9649. The change for DKK to KMF was 0.01.

The performance of DKK to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.9959 and a 90 day low of 65.9168. This means the 90 day average was 65.9452. The change for DKK to KMF was 0.08.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08111.3880.832300.3251.61611.79790.855
1 USD0.926110.5390.77277.951.49510.91884.086
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3730.1421.0367.978
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6891361.0151.94214.18109.215

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Comorian Franc
1 DKK65.96830 KMF
5 DKK329.84150 KMF
10 DKK659.68300 KMF
20 DKK1,319.36600 KMF
50 DKK3,298.41500 KMF
100 DKK6,596.83000 KMF
250 DKK16,492.07500 KMF
500 DKK32,984.15000 KMF
1000 DKK65,968.30000 KMF
2000 DKK131,936.60000 KMF
5000 DKK329,841.50000 KMF
10000 DKK659,683.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Danish Krone
1 KMF0.01516 DKK
5 KMF0.07579 DKK
10 KMF0.15159 DKK
20 KMF0.30318 DKK
50 KMF0.75794 DKK
100 KMF1.51588 DKK
250 KMF3.78970 DKK
500 KMF7.57940 DKK
1000 KMF15.15880 DKK
2000 KMF30.31760 DKK
5000 KMF75.79400 DKK
10000 KMF151.58800 DKK