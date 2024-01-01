250 Danish kroner to Cambodian riels

Convert DKK to KHR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ៛588.8 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:00
DKK to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KHR
1 DKK to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High610.2490613.1770
Low588.7990588.7990
Average598.6697601.9388
Change-2.83%-1.35%
1 DKK to KHR stats

The performance of DKK to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 610.2490 and a 30 day low of 588.7990. This means the 30 day average was 598.6697. The change for DKK to KHR was -2.83.

The performance of DKK to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 613.1770 and a 90 day low of 588.7990. This means the 90 day average was 601.9388. The change for DKK to KHR was -1.35.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08111.3880.832300.3251.61611.79790.856
1 USD0.926110.540.77277.951.49610.91884.087
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3720.1421.0367.978
1 GBP1.2021.29913.691361.0431.94314.181109.225

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Cambodian Riel
1 DKK588.79900 KHR
5 DKK2,943.99500 KHR
10 DKK5,887.99000 KHR
20 DKK11,775.98000 KHR
50 DKK29,439.95000 KHR
100 DKK58,879.90000 KHR
250 DKK147,199.75000 KHR
500 DKK294,399.50000 KHR
1000 DKK588,799.00000 KHR
2000 DKK1,177,598.00000 KHR
5000 DKK2,943,995.00000 KHR
10000 DKK5,887,990.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Danish Krone
1 KHR0.00170 DKK
5 KHR0.00849 DKK
10 KHR0.01698 DKK
20 KHR0.03397 DKK
50 KHR0.08492 DKK
100 KHR0.16984 DKK
250 KHR0.42459 DKK
500 KHR0.84919 DKK
1000 KHR1.69837 DKK
2000 KHR3.39674 DKK
5000 KHR8.49185 DKK
10000 KHR16.98370 DKK