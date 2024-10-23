100 Danish kroner to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert DKK to IDR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Rp2,262 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 DKK to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,307.89002,375.3300
Low2,247.18002,247.1800
Average2,271.02832,300.8523
Change-0.14%-4.30%
View full history

1 DKK to IDR stats

The performance of DKK to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,307.8900 and a 30 day low of 2,247.1800. This means the 30 day average was 2,271.0283. The change for DKK to IDR was -0.14.

The performance of DKK to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,375.3300 and a 90 day low of 2,247.1800. This means the 90 day average was 2,300.8523. The change for DKK to IDR was -4.30.

Track market ratesView DKK to IDR chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.3111.61611.79490.856
1 USD0.926110.540.77277.951.49610.91684.091
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3710.1421.0367.978
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6911361.0711.94314.18109.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DKK2,261.86000 IDR
5 DKK11,309.30000 IDR
10 DKK22,618.60000 IDR
20 DKK45,237.20000 IDR
50 DKK113,093.00000 IDR
100 DKK226,186.00000 IDR
250 DKK565,465.00000 IDR
500 DKK1,130,930.00000 IDR
1000 DKK2,261,860.00000 IDR
2000 DKK4,523,720.00000 IDR
5000 DKK11,309,300.00000 IDR
10000 DKK22,618,600.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Danish Krone
1 IDR0.00044 DKK
5 IDR0.00221 DKK
10 IDR0.00442 DKK
20 IDR0.00884 DKK
50 IDR0.02211 DKK
100 IDR0.04421 DKK
250 IDR0.11053 DKK
500 IDR0.22106 DKK
1000 IDR0.44212 DKK
2000 IDR0.88423 DKK
5000 IDR2.21058 DKK
10000 IDR4.42115 DKK