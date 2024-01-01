100 Danish kroner to Gibraltar pounds

Convert DKK to GIP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = £0.1115 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
DKK to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GIP
1 DKK to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11270.1155
Low0.11150.1115
Average0.11200.1130
Change-0.07%-1.40%
1 DKK to GIP stats

The performance of DKK to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1127 and a 30 day low of 0.1115. This means the 30 day average was 0.1120. The change for DKK to GIP was -0.07.

The performance of DKK to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1155 and a 90 day low of 0.1115. This means the 90 day average was 0.1130. The change for DKK to GIP was -1.40.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.1581.61611.79190.812
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49610.91984.093
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3580.1421.0357.974
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6921360.9041.94314.176109.19

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Gibraltar Pound
1 DKK0.11152 GIP
5 DKK0.55758 GIP
10 DKK1.11515 GIP
20 DKK2.23030 GIP
50 DKK5.57575 GIP
100 DKK11.15150 GIP
250 DKK27.87875 GIP
500 DKK55.75750 GIP
1000 DKK111.51500 GIP
2000 DKK223.03000 GIP
5000 DKK557.57500 GIP
10000 DKK1,115.15000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Danish Krone
1 GIP8.96742 DKK
5 GIP44.83710 DKK
10 GIP89.67420 DKK
20 GIP179.34840 DKK
50 GIP448.37100 DKK
100 GIP896.74200 DKK
250 GIP2,241.85500 DKK
500 GIP4,483.71000 DKK
1000 GIP8,967.42000 DKK
2000 GIP17,934.84000 DKK
5000 GIP44,837.10000 DKK
10000 GIP89,674.20000 DKK