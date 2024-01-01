5,000 Danish kroner to Djiboutian francs

Convert DKK to DJF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Fdj25.74 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
DKK to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DJF
1 DKK to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.684826.6848
Low25.744725.6902
Average26.198026.2459
Change-2.75%-0.47%
1 DKK to DJF stats

The performance of DKK to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.6848 and a 30 day low of 25.7447. This means the 30 day average was 26.1980. The change for DKK to DJF was -2.75.

The performance of DKK to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.6848 and a 90 day low of 25.6902. This means the 90 day average was 26.2459. The change for DKK to DJF was -0.47.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.0891.61611.79490.784
1 USD0.926110.5480.77277.951.49710.92384.087
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3520.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.8491.94314.181109.165

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Djiboutian Franc
1 DKK25.74470 DJF
5 DKK128.72350 DJF
10 DKK257.44700 DJF
20 DKK514.89400 DJF
50 DKK1,287.23500 DJF
100 DKK2,574.47000 DJF
250 DKK6,436.17500 DJF
500 DKK12,872.35000 DJF
1000 DKK25,744.70000 DJF
2000 DKK51,489.40000 DJF
5000 DKK128,723.50000 DJF
10000 DKK257,447.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Danish Krone
1 DJF0.03884 DKK
5 DJF0.19421 DKK
10 DJF0.38843 DKK
20 DJF0.77686 DKK
50 DJF1.94215 DKK
100 DJF3.88429 DKK
250 DJF9.71073 DKK
500 DJF19.42145 DKK
1000 DJF38.84290 DKK
2000 DJF77.68580 DKK
5000 DJF194.21450 DKK
10000 DJF388.42900 DKK