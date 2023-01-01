500 Botswanan pulas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BWP to TWD at the real exchange rate

500 bwp
1,156.91 twd

1.00000 BWP = 2.31382 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BWP2.31382 TWD
5 BWP11.56910 TWD
10 BWP23.13820 TWD
20 BWP46.27640 TWD
50 BWP115.69100 TWD
100 BWP231.38200 TWD
250 BWP578.45500 TWD
500 BWP1156.91000 TWD
1000 BWP2313.82000 TWD
2000 BWP4627.64000 TWD
5000 BWP11569.10000 TWD
10000 BWP23138.20000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 TWD0.43219 BWP
5 TWD2.16093 BWP
10 TWD4.32186 BWP
20 TWD8.64372 BWP
50 TWD21.60930 BWP
100 TWD43.21860 BWP
250 TWD108.04650 BWP
500 TWD216.09300 BWP
1000 TWD432.18600 BWP
2000 TWD864.37200 BWP
5000 TWD2160.93000 BWP
10000 TWD4321.86000 BWP