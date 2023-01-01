Bhutanese ngultrums to Brunei dollars today

Convert BTN to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
16.19 bnd

1.00000 BTN = 0.01619 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.08790.49481.492451.675140.964718.7605
1 GBP1.1430511.24255103.4451.706021.914861.102721.4452
1 USD0.919950.804797183.25191.3731.541070.887517.259
1 INR0.01105040.009667010.012011710.01649210.01851090.01066040.207311

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brunei Dollar
1 BTN0.01619 BND
5 BTN0.08094 BND
10 BTN0.16187 BND
20 BTN0.32374 BND
50 BTN0.80935 BND
100 BTN1.61871 BND
250 BTN4.04678 BND
500 BTN8.09355 BND
1000 BTN16.18710 BND
2000 BTN32.37420 BND
5000 BTN80.93550 BND
10000 BTN161.87100 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BND61.77760 BTN
5 BND308.88800 BTN
10 BND617.77600 BTN
20 BND1235.55200 BTN
50 BND3088.88000 BTN
100 BND6177.76000 BTN
250 BND15444.40000 BTN
500 BND30888.80000 BTN
1000 BND61777.60000 BTN
2000 BND123555.20000 BTN
5000 BND308888.00000 BTN
10000 BND617776.00000 BTN