Barbadian dollars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert BBD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
7,443,910 lbp

1.00000 BBD = 7443.91000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:39
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 BBD7443.91000 LBP
5 BBD37219.55000 LBP
10 BBD74439.10000 LBP
20 BBD148878.20000 LBP
50 BBD372195.50000 LBP
100 BBD744391.00000 LBP
250 BBD1860977.50000 LBP
500 BBD3721955.00000 LBP
1000 BBD7443910.00000 LBP
2000 BBD14887820.00000 LBP
5000 BBD37219550.00000 LBP
10000 BBD74439100.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Barbadian Dollar
1 LBP0.00013 BBD
5 LBP0.00067 BBD
10 LBP0.00134 BBD
20 LBP0.00269 BBD
50 LBP0.00672 BBD
100 LBP0.01343 BBD
250 LBP0.03358 BBD
500 LBP0.06717 BBD
1000 LBP0.13434 BBD
2000 LBP0.26868 BBD
5000 LBP0.67169 BBD
10000 LBP1.34338 BBD