Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Uzbekistan soms is currently 7,155.460 today, reflecting a 0.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.249% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 7,245.960 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 7,141.720 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.343% decrease in value.