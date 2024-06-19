보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 6,942.320 today, reflecting a 0.371% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.047% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 7,002.860 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 6,887.320 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.588% increase in value.