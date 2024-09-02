Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Ugandan shillings is currently 2,105.700 today, reflecting a 0.297% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.757% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,123.640 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2,099.120 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.390% decrease in value.