보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 우간다 실링 is currently 2,054.170 today, reflecting a 0.822% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.491% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 2,079.360 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2,026.220 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.560% increase in value.