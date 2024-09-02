Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.431 today, reflecting a 0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.566% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.433 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.430 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.146% decrease in value.