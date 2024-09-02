Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.202 today, reflecting a 0.275% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.983% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.227 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.196 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.527% increase in value.