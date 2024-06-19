보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.111 today, reflecting a 0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.017% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.129 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2.095 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.590% increase in value.