Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Laotian kips is currently 12,504.500 today, reflecting a 0.208% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.954% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 12,647.900 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 12,476.400 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.343% decrease in value.